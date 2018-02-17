Although in a sorry state, Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) continues to open up to activities, the latest being a poetry gathering dubbed Phwete la Ndakatulo organised by Abengo Theatre for Edutainment.

Poet Hudson Chamasowa, who is the brains behind the show and founder of Abengo Theatre for Edutainment, said yesterday that, apart from giving poets time to showcase their works, the event is a warm-up for his 20th anniversary show to be held on April 29 at the same venue.

He said the anniversary show is so big that it requires serious planning; hence, putting up a warm-up show as part of fundraising.

“I have been in poetry for 20 years since 1998 when I started at Binoni Primary School. As such, I am taking this anniversary as a festival and that is why I need to raise enough money,” Chamasowa said.

He said he was calling it Phwete la Ndakatulo because of the nature of artists that are billed to perform.

“Most of them are comic and I have also invited comedians Chemuthinda ndi Mologeni so that it should be comical. People should brace up for laughter,” Chamasowa said.

Despite being Phwete la Ndakatulo, the event has taken the form of a battle as Chamasowa will shrug it off with Joseph Madzedze while Samuel Joseph will be up against Chikumbutso Kaliati.

The other battles are between Yohane Pangani and Chipiliro Makanani, with Raphael Sitima sorting it out with Mlakatuli wa Chibwibwi.

Chamasowa said they have also invited writers’ clubs from Chichiri and Stella Maris Secondary schools to be part of the audience to interact with him as the author of Familiar Stranger, English literature Anthology for Junior Secondary in Malawi.