



Be Forward Wanderers right-back Stanley ‘Nyima’ Sanudi faces disciplinary action following a video clip posted on social media which shows him flashing banknotes he describes as his ‘change’ from their recent DRC nightmare trip.

The Nomads, who suffered a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side AS Vita last Sunday in Kinshasa, have since issued a public apology on the issue.

Part of the clip captures the Wanderers defender boasting: “Kuvaya DRC kubwera ndi timachenji iti basi…sikuti ndi tambiri, tochepa iti. Ukudziwa kale ndi khenge ku ma last. Apapa umadziwa ndi valentine yi.”

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao and team manager Stevie Madeira yesterday said the player had acted irresponsibly and would be summoned for a disciplinary hearing.

Said Madeira: “He [Sanudi] might have been doing it on a lighter note, but people out there will see it differently as it portrays a picture that he does not care about the result in DRC. It was insensitive on his part to do that.”

Butao said: “We will take disciplinary action. We are busy looking for assistance and [yet] somebody is using his personal money to send a wrong message to potential donors and Malawians in general.

“We do not know where the cash is from because to make the DRC trip we had to negotiate with the players and technical panel to get part of their allowances.

“So, this is deliberate distortion of facts only serves to harm the club and is unacceptable.”

Contacted for comment yesterday morning, Sanudi said it was just some light-hearted stuff.

“It was not something serious,” he said.

Soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina said Sanudi’s conduct portrayed “someone who was not remorseful after that embarrassing defeat in DRC and showed lack of seriousness”.

He said: “At a time when the team should have been apologetic to their fans and Malawians in general, here is a player who appears not to be concerned.”

