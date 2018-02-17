



Silver Strikers leave for Chipata, Zambia today where they will play two international friendly matches against Zambia Premier League sides Chipata City Council FC and Nkhwazi FC.

Club general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda said the friendlies will help the team tune-up for the coming season.

The Airtel Top 8 champions face Chipata FC this afternoon before playing newly-promoted Nkhwazi FC tomorrow.

Chipata FC president Chrispin Kamuna confirmed the two friendlies.

Initially, the Bankers wanted to play against Zanaco, but the latter are in Gambia for their CAF Champions League engagement and have been replaced by Nkhwazi FC.

“I am further delighted to inform you that Nkhwazi FC are willing to participate in these international friendlies,” wrote Kamuna in a confirmation letter to Silver.

Chipata FC are expected to travel to Malawi for a return match on March 3.

Silver coach Lovemore Fazili said the pre-season friendly matches are crucial, as they will help the Lilongwe-based giants to try out newly-signed players such as Jack Chiona from Dwangwa United, Mphatso Phillimon from Blue Eagles and Lazarus Nyemera from Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC.

“As you are aware, Zambia’s top flight league is very competitive. We look forward to the two teams giving us good games,” he said.

Silver are also expected to travel to Tanzania where they will play more friendly matches.

The Bankers finished third in nthe 2017 TNM Super League season with just one loss to Red Lions.

The post Silver off to Zambia for friendlies appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link