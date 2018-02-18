Leader of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera has faulted government on market fires that destroy property of traders.

The sentiments follow an inferno that destroyed property worth millions at Area 13 in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Speaking after visiting the victims of the fire accident on Saturday, Chakwera urged government to solve electricity challenges arguing that blackouts cause fire.

“Usually it has to do with blackouts and when power comes back something is not quite okay,” said Chakwera.

During the visit, the MCP leader donated K5 million to the victims.

Over 43 traders are reported to have lost property in the inferno with some claiming to have lost business materials worth K5 million.