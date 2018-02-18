Red Lions and Flames midfielder Chikoti Chirwa was the biggest winner as he was named the best athlete of the year during the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) gala awards on Friday at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The hardworking defending midfielder, who is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for peace keeping mission, played a crucial role in Red Lions’ survival from relegation and his form saw him breaking into Ronny Van Geneugden’s first team.

Chirwa was a marvel to watch in all the games he played for the Zomba based side and it was not a surprise to see him shining with the national team during the 2017 Cosafa Senior Championship in South Africa.

Apart from Chirwa, MDF also honoured some athletes who came out top in 2017 in over categories.

In 2016, Kamuzu Barracks midfielder Harvey Nkacha won the accolade following a successful season with his side which saw them becoming the first military team to win the TNM Super League.

The event is organized by MDF as one way of awarding best performers.