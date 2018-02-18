Isaiah 38:1-2 “In those days was Hezekiah sick and near death. Isaiah the prophet, the son of Amoz, came to him, and said to him, “Thus says the LORD, ‘Set your house in order, for you will die, and not live.’” Then Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the LORD…”

One day someone was suffering from malaria, immediately he updated his WhatsApp wall status “This malaria, eeish is going to kill me.” Never did he know he was creating death for himself. He didn’t turn to the right wall.

The opening scripture tells us about King Hezekiah who was sick and decided to turn to the wall. He didn’t turn to the wall to update his status and tell the world about his sickness. Rather he turned to the wall to pray for a healing. What is a wall? A wall is anything that separates. Wall is a place of prayer where you separate from the multitude.

When you are hit by any challenges, turn to the right wall. Separate yourself from the world and learn to talk to the Father in private. Dont turn to the wall of your social network to update your status. That won’t solve anything. Actually the Bible says in Joel3:10

“…let the weak say I am strong.” Which means you aren’t permitted to tell the whole world of your weakness and shortfalls or sicknesses. The enemy will take advantage of that.

The devil doesnt know what’s in you.Only God knows(Jeremiah 17:10). So when you say it on your walls, you give him opportunity to know that you are afflicted. Being an evil devil, he wants to add miseries upon miseries. So be careful, you may make yourself another Job. Instead learn to declare good things for yourself and learn to turn to wall of prayer.

Cast your worries to God who cares about you. Don’t cast them to those who don’t even care about you. 1 Peter 5:7 “..casting all your worries on him, because he cares for you.”

Confession

I am above the systems of the world. I cast all my worries unto God for He cares for me. I don’t cast them unto people who may not care for me. On Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again. For prayer and counselling

+265888326247. +265997 53 80 98