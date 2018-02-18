Two athletes from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) won gold in the two main categories at the National Cross Country Championship in Mzuzu on Saturday.

Caphus Kasten emerged winner in senior men category after running a distance of 10km in 31 minutes and 4 seconds.

He was seconded by Chancy Master who managed to run in 31 minutes and 22 seconds while third placed Ndache Mchelenje took 31 minutes, 40 seconds.

The top three are all members of the MDF with Kasten based at Cobbe Barracks, Master at Kamuzu Barracks and Mchelenje at Moyale Barracks.

In senior women category, MDF’s Cecilia Mhango won after completing the 10km race in 40 minutes, 57 seconds.

She was followed by Means Phiri who took 41 minutes, 20 seconds while third placed Nalicy Chirwa completed the race in 42 minutes 10 seconds.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kasten said he was happy to win the marathon and he has now set his mind on continental glory.

“Am happy to win at national level for several times now, am looking forward to defending my championship and I will make sure to do better at continental level,” said Kasten.

While Mhango said she is always on top due to hard work during training.

In 6km junior women category, Money Chingaipe won and she was seconded by Arena Christopher.

In junior men 8km race, Stafiye Chitedze emerged first and was seconded by Austin Sukali.

Caphus Kasten and Cecilia Mhango got K30,000 each as winners in men and women senior categories.

The winners will represent Malawi at African Cross Country Championship to be held in Algeria and Southern African Cross Country Championship in Mauritius.