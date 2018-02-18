



Veteran Politician Loveness Gondwe has joined the most attractive party in the country so far, The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Gondwe is following the footsteps of such great sons of Northen region as Maurice Munthali and Harry Mkandawire who joined the mother party some months ago.

“They say that the northen region speaks with one language and this is why influential northerners are joining MCP,” said a Mzuzu Based Political Analyst.

“The region voted for Amai (Joyce Banda) during 2014 elections and all pointers are indicating that they will vote for MCP in 2019. The momentum is building hence people of high caliber as Gondwe joining the party and the CCAP Livingstonia Synod also endorsing MCP,” continued the source adding that “MCP stands a good chance of winning the 2019 elections with such developments.”

Meanwhile, the party is preparing to conduct elections where the people in the region have vowed to vote for Chakwera as President of the party and Sidik Mia as Vice President of the Party.

“We need performers and Mia is a performer and we have no problem ushering him into power as Vice President of the party. In-fact we are ready to vote for him as Vice President of the party in the forthcoming convention,” said a senior party official in Euthini, Mzimba, the place where Gondwe was welcomed into the fold of the party.





Source link