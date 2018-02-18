The University of Malawi may not be among the highly ranked Universities in the World but that does not prevent its students from excelling at International level. Three students from the faculty of law at Chancellor College have emerged among the top 10 winners in Lex-lead competition. Lex-lead is an international organization known as Lawyers for Economic Development. The competition is open to all law students in developing countries. This year the competition drew 64 entries from 22 countries. Students had to submit a five page essay on the topic “How banking regulatory laws can help in reduction of poverty and promotion of economic growth.

One of the winners at Chancellor College, Allabi Mailosi was over the moon when lax-lead communicated to him about the results. “I praise the lord for this, this $500 will help me to complete my law degree in peace. Tuition fees was a problem and this has solved my fees woes” stated Mailosi.

This is the second year in a row that Chancellor College students have excelled in Lex-lead competition; last year two students Eliya Zawanda and Henry Zimba also emerged as winners in the competition. The faculty of law at Chancellor College has excelled in international competitions. Two years ago the college won a moot competition in Africa.

Allabi Mailosi, 24 is a third year law student. He hails from Mambulu village T/A Mabuku in Mulanje. The price money will be deposited straight into his tuition fees.