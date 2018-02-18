



ZOMBA (Malawian Watchdog)—Business Magnate and renowned Muslim scholar Mohamed Sidik Mia sponsored Muslim youths to conduct a get-together function at Chancellor College yesterday, Malawian Watchdog has learnt.

According to our source, the gesture was done to give opportunity to the Muslim youths to interact with each other and inspire one another in as far education and their muslim religion is concerned.

“We are grateful for the money from Honorable Mia,” said one of the participants.

The gathering attracted Muslim youths from different secondary schools around Zomba and the Muslim students at chancellor College.

“Over 1500 youths participated and we hope that will be having such get together functions regularly,” chipped in another participant.

Mia, a business magnate, is a generous man who positively impacts lives of his fellow Malawians regardless of such factors as age, religion, or ethnicity.





