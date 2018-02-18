Police in Karonga are keeping in custody two men for being found in possession of chamba.

Karonga police deputy public relations officer constable George Mulewa identified the suspects as Mike Phiri aged 42 and 44-year-old Kaba Mwangwebo.

Mulewa said they received a tip that Phiri was selling the drug at his home.

“Following the tip police went to the said place and conducted a search where Phiri and Kaba were found with the cannabis sativa,” he said.

The two are expected to answer charges of being found in possession of Indian hemp which is contrary to regulation 9 as read with regulation 19(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act.

In another development, Police in Limbe are keeping in custody three men for breaking into a house and stealing household materials worth K1 million.

According Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Widson Nhlane, the criminals Tony Tchale aged 26, Geofry Stephano aged 30 and Faison Mwazaira aged 28 broke into a house of a Machinjiri resident in Blantyre.

“After fruitful investigations, the three suspects were cornered on February 14 and all the items have been recovered and positively identified by the owner,” Nhlane said.

The recovered items include TV/Plasma screens, desktop computers, decoders and speakers.

Tchale, Stephano and Mwazaira will appear before court to answer a charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein.