AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have landed in the country for the second leg of the CAF Champions League against Be Forward Wanderers on Wednesday.

Vita arrived through the Kamuzu International Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines at exactly 12:22 this afternoon.

The Kinshasa based side are heading into the clash with a massive 4-0 advantage over the Malawi champions.

They won the first leg in DRC last week through a brace from Jesus Muloko and further strikes by Mukoko Batezadio and Jean-Marc Makusu.

A draw on Wednesday will be enough to see them progress to the next round of Africa’s biggest competition.

As for the Nomads, they must score more than four goals without conceding if they are to keep their hopes of making it to the next round alive.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Blantyre based side will need more than K30 million for the return leg.