President Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday attend the funeral service for late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of Dedza Diocese.

According to a press statement from Office of President and Cabinet signed by Chief Secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara, Mutharika will attend the service on Wednesday at St Joseph Demonstration Primary School, Bembeke from 10 am.

Catholic faithful and other Malawias will pay their last respects to late Emmanuel Kanyama of the Dedza Diocese on Wednesday when the body of the man of God will be laid to rest at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery in Dedza District.

According to the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, on Tuesday February 20, 2018 the remains of late Kanyama will be taken from Likuni Mission Hospital Mortuary at 10:30 am for Dedza.

Before departure, there will also be a mass at 11:30 at Likuni Parish and His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka, Bishop of Karonga and ECM Vice Chairman will preside over the Mass.

Bishop Kanyama died of high blood pressure on Saturday in Mchinji district when he went to see his mother.