Mighty Be Forward Wanderers centre back Harry Nyirenda has advised up-and-coming players to be their own critics if they are to have long and successful careers.

Nyirenda said this in a special program on Times Radio on Saturday afternoon.

According to the 28-year-old, players who want to play for a long time should be able to know their bodies and at least criticize their own performances after every game.

“Don’t listen to the good things people are saying when you know inside you that you didn’t perform to your level,” he said.

He said a lot of players in Malawi play well in one or two consecutive seasons but the following season their names fade due to poor performances.

The long serving defender added that up-and-coming players must set goals and take action to achieve them.

“What I can say is that players of this generation do not respect football and they don’t know at which time to do what.

“As a player you must at least have time to rest and listen to what your coaches are advising you,” he said.

He however warned the players that they should never listen to unfair criticism which easily bring players down.

The defender who is nicknamed ‘Atsogo’, also advised young players to have role models locally, mentioning Joseph Kamwendo, Fischer Kondowe, Foster Namwera, and Esau Kanyenda as some of the players whom young footballers can look up to.

Nyirenda played for Nomads before joining Black Leopards of South Africa where he served from 2010 to 2016.

After his contract with Leopards expired, he re-joined the Nomads and was part of the squad that won the 2017 TNM Super League.