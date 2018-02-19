In 2016 he made headlines having worked with South African legend HHP on a song titled Pasopa and this year he has a different sweet story to tell.

The Malawian rapper cum producer is in the meantime enjoying music production moments in South Africa. His first piece of action is another top class collaboration with HHP.

BFB is behind production of the veteran’s latest hit titled Kea Jelwa. Not only did he craft it but he also features on the song.

Kea Jelwa marks the return of HHP on the scene after a year hiatus. The song is doing well on South African charts. According to BFB, as quoted by a local newspaper, Kea Jelwa is 7th in that country’s prestigious top 40 chart.

Last week, the Loko ili swagi hit maker shined on South Africa’s SABC3 television, which broadcasts worldwide, when he performed the song live with HHP. The experience left BFB, real name Jeromy Timothy Matewere, over the moon.

Prior to that, he flooded social media with pictures that depict his moments with top South African musicians. He also toured the famous Kalawa Jazzmee Records.

He joins Malawi’s top export to the rainbow nation, Gemini Major, who is enjoying an epic music time in South Africa both as a singer and producer. Gemini Major made a name when he was signed to Cassper Nyovest’s Family Tree Record Label.

Matewere is gaining international exposure at a time when most home grown artists are trying to penetrate the international market. South Africa has proved to be a stepping stone and at the same time a promised land for most Malawian musicians.