



The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has announced that the burial of Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of Dedza Diocese will take place at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery for Bishops on Wednesday.

In a funeral programme released yesterday, the ECM said Kanyama’s body will be taken from Likuni Mission Hospital Mortuary in Lilongwe at 10:30am tomorrow.

Before leaving for Dedza District, there will be celebration of mass at 11:30am at Likuni Parish in Lilongwe to be presided over by Bishop of Karonga Diocese and Episcopal Conference of Malawi Vice Chairperson Martin Mtumbuka.

According to the programme, upon arrival in Dedza tomorrow, there will be mass at Dedza Parish starting from 4 o’clock in the afternoon and Reverend Father Isaac Mwazambumba, Chairman of the Association of Diocesan Catholic Clergy in Dedza, will preside over that mass.

“Thereafter, the remains of the late Bishop Kanyama will be taken to Bembeke Cathedral where holy mass and vigil prayers will be celebrated starting from 6:30pm. His Lordship, Montfort Stima, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangochi, will preside over the holy mass,” the programme reads.

On Wednesday, the remains of Kanyama will be taken from Bembeke Cathedral to St. Joseph’s Demonstration Primary School at 9am and requiem will be held from 10am.

Archbishop of Lilongwe Diocese, Tarsizio Ziyaye, will preside over the mass and the Very Reverend Father Andriy Yevchuk, who is the Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Holy See, is expected to represent Julio Murat, Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi.

“Thereafter, Rite of Committal will be celebrated at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery for Bishops,” the programme reads.

According to his health record, Kanyama had a long history of diabetes and high blood pressure and preliminary post-mortem conducted at Kapiri revealed that, while his sugar levels were norrnal, he died of high blood pressure.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Kanyama as Bishop of Dedza Diocese on July 4 2007 and he was consecrated and installed on October 6 the same year.

He was born on December 25 1962 at Kanyama Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu, in Dedza District and was ordained priest on August 4 1990.





