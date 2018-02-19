Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of the Diocese of Dedza will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery in Dedza District.

Bishop Kanyama died of high blood pressure on Saturday in Mchinji district when he went to see his mother.

According to the statement released on Sunday by Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) general secretary Father Henry Saindi said, the of the late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama will be taken from Likuni Mission Hospital Mortuary at 10:30 AM.

Before leaving for Dedza, there will be Holy Mass at 1 1:30 AM at Likuni Parish. His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka, Bishop of Karonga and ECM Vice Chairman will preside over the Holy Mass.

“Upon arrival in Dedza, there will be Holy Mass at Dedza parish starting from 4:00 PM. Rev. Fr. Isaac Mwazambumba, Chairman of the Association of Diocesan Catholic Clergy in Dedza will preside over the Holy Mass. Thereafter, the remains of the late Bishop Kanyama will be taken to Bembeke Cathedral where Holy Mass and Vigil Prayers will be celebrated starting from 6:30 PM. His Lordship, Montfort Stima, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangochi will preside over the Holy Mass,” reads in part the statement.

On Wednesday February 21 2018,the remains of the late Bishop Kanyama will be taken from Bembeke Cathedral to St. Joseph’s Demonstration Primary School at 9:00 AM where farewell Holy Mass will be celebrated starting from 10:00 AM. His Grace Tarsizio Ziyaye, Archbishop of Lilongwe will preside over the Holy Mass.