Botswana has executed a 28-year-old man who killed his wife and son in 2010.

Joseph Tselayarona of Magokotswane ward in Molepolole was convicted and imposed to death penalty in March, 2017 by Gaborone High Court.

The High Court convicted Tselayarona for the murder of his wife, Ngwanyanaotsile Keikanne and her three-year-old son, Miguel Keikanne in 2010 at Molepolole.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and handed a death penalty for the murder of the son.

He later appealed the judgment but was dismissed on the November 23, 2017 by the Court of Appeal.

Botswana is among other countries whose laws are strict especially on women and children.