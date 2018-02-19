The High Court in South Africa is today expected to proceed with the extradition case of Malawian businessman Misozi Chanthunya who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend Linda Gasa.

Chanthunya who is reported to have fled to South Africa after murdering his girlfriend is challenging the decision by South African authorities to extradite him to Malawi.

Through North West High Court at Mafikeng in South Africa, Chanthunya appealed against his deportation saying he was to face capital punishment once surrendered to Malawi.

Malawi authorities have confirmed that the court in South Africa is set to proceed on the ruling to have Chanthunya extradited.

Gasa was reported to have been murdered by Chanthunya in 2010 and buried at the suspect’s cottage in Mangochi under a concrete bathtub.

She is reported to have been poisoned and stabbed after refusing to abort a pregnancy.