Cholera has killed one person at Salima District Hospital, the Ministry of Health says.

The death takes the number of people killed by the disease since October to 8.

According to Ministry of Health Spokesperson Joshua Malango, 24 new cholera cases have been reported from three districts namely Lilongwe, Salima and Karonga with a single death in Salima.

“24 new Cholera cases have been reported from 3 districts; 10 in Lilongwe, 10 in Salima and 4 in Karonga,” Malango said.

He added that some patients are still admitted in health facilities across the country.

“32 cholera patients are still admitted at the treatment centres in the 13 affected districts,” he said.

Since October last year, about 500 cases have been reported in 13 affected districts.

To curb the disease, government has been sensitising communities on sanitation and has also started administering cholera vaccine.

UNICEF has also been using drones to map out cholera cases in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to UNICEF, the drones take images of high density areas showing latrines and water points and maps out potential problem areas.