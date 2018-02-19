1Thes 4:16-18 “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with God’s trumpet.

The dead in Christ will rise first, then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air. So we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore comfort one another with these words.”

The most comforting words are that Christ will one day take us home. We will be forever with Him, in the city without toil, without weeping, without sorrow, without headache of financial constraints, without any scotching of sun.

Without any pains, without funerals. A city where we will see the Lord face to face forever and ever.

Rev 21:3-4 “I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look, the tabernacle of God is with man, and he will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God.

And he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, nor will there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain, anymore, for the first things have passed away.”

The Bible sheds more light on the outlook of the city. Rev 21:21-23 “The twelve gates were twelve pearls. Each one of the gates was made of one pearl. The street of the city was pure gold, like transparent glass.

I saw no temple in it, for the Lord God of hosts and the Lamb are its temple. The city has no need for the sun, neither of the moon, to shine, for the very glory of God illuminated it, and its lamp is the Lamb.”

Not everyone has an access to this city.Rev 21:27 “There will in no way enter into it anything profane, or one who causes an abomination or a lie, but only those who are written in the Lamb’s book of life.”

Those whose names are not in the book of life have their own place. Mat 13:49-50 “So will it be in the end of the world. The angels will come forth, and separate the wicked from among the righteous, and will cast them into the furnace of fire. There will be the weeping and the gnashing of teeth.”

Register and maintain your name in the book of life to have access to the city. Worldly success without making it to the city is wastage.

If you haven’t registered for access to the city please contact us immediately. Be Born again to register.+265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98