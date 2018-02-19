The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday shunned a debate on electoral reforms bills that seek to change the system of electing the president in Malawi.

The debate that was organized by Chancellor College Association of Young Patriots (CAYP) on Sunday witnessed the absence of DPP representative at the debate.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, CAYP interim leader Dziwapo Chamutolo said the DPP officials confirmed to be part of the debate.

“Actually we have been communicating and they said that they are to be part of the debate that is why you have noted that one chair was vacant, it was meant for DPP representative,” said Chamutolo.

Chamutolo further faulted the ruling party for not showing up to the debate saying it gives the party a bad image.

“It was good for the party to be part of the debate, the same thing happened with People’s Party (PP) then they never participated in debates on national issues and people lost trust in the leadership and they were voted out,” he added.

DPP is also reported to have shot down the electoral reforms bills in Parliament during the previous sitting.

The debate at Chancellor College, a constituent college of University of Malawi (UNIMA) had Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) representatives, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Executive Director, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) spokesperson and political expert Boniface Dulani.