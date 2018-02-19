Malawi’s high unemployment rate has been a sad reality faced by many with the majority being the youth, compelling some young people to organise a conference on entrepreneurship.

The conference has been organised to drill young people on entrepreneurship and inspire them to start businesses.

It is scheduled to take place on April 7 in Zomba city.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the organisers of the conference Geoffrey Pumbwa said participants to the seminar are to have a chance to interact with successful entrepreneurs in the country.

“The main speaker will be Reverend Otis Bushiri who is a businessman, entrepreneur and billionaire coach. Other speakers include Gift Whayo, founder and managing director of Zipatso Company as well as Senior Marketing Manager of Group Castel Twikale Chirwa and one individual from the banking sector,” said Pumbwa.

He further urged people in the country to attend the conference saying they are to benefit a lot with the skills that they are to acquire from the business seminar.

Malawi is one of the countries in the world with a high unemployment rate.

As a result, young people are usually encouraged to stop focusing on getting employed and to start finding ways of being entrepreneurs.

However, apart from financial resources for the young people to respond to the call to join entrepreneurship, lack of skills is another challenge that many people face.