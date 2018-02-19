



The European Union (EU) and communities in Senior Chief Kaluluma in Kasungu District planted over 4 000 trees on Wednesday to curb environmental degradation in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), EU Ambassador Marchel Gerrmann said tree planting is important in conserving the ecosystem.

He said in Malawi about 150 000 to 450 000 trees disappear every year due to wanton cutting down of trees.

“You know how important trees and forests are to human life: you use them for fuel, food, medicine and construction, among others, but cutting them unnecessarily brings a huge gap in environmental sustainability which leads to soil erosion among others,” said Gerrmann.

He added: “With the current floods brought about by climate change, trees would assist in preventing soil erosion. As EU, we have planted over 2 million seedlings so far in Malawi and we have protected 25 million indigenous trees which is a huge contribution to this country.”

Tilinawo Herbalists Climate Change Association secretary general Daniel Ndawala Banda said trees are important because they provide them with medicines.

He said besides providing fruits, protecting soil erosion and adding nutrients into the soil, trees are also important for construction of houses.

Ndawala Banda said because of climate change effects resulting from massive deforestation, it is hard these days to find roots and other herbs in forests.

“We started the tree planting exercise so that those trees are there to sustain our responsibility and our job as herbalists,” said Banda. n

