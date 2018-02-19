Police in the capital Lilongwe have arrested four Nigerian men for stealing from people`s cars parked in different parking areas in the city.

The four were arrested on Friday at Lilongwe City Centre after well-wishers tipped the police about them.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Joseph Okoye, Erick Ochuku (35), Daniel Edeiguru (37) and Emmanuel Uka aged 37.

According to Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, the police had on that day received information that the four were travelling in a Nissan march registration number MH4231 to City Centre with the aim of stealing.

Swiftly, police launched a manhunt and they were later nabbed and also their vehicle got impounded.

It is was discovered that they were in possession of a master key which they were using to unlock parked cars in different parking areas in the city with the aim to steal valuable items.

They are currently in police custody waiting to answer charges of theft.