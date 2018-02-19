



“Sheer class!” This was a SuperSport commentator’s description of striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango’s fabulous goal on Saturday when he drew first blood for Bidvest Wits in their 2-1 win over Golden Arrows in a South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

To add extra spice, Gabadinho’s compatriot and Flames captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava netted the consolation goal for Arrows.

Like a sneak thief, ‘Gabadinho’ ghosted in front of an Arrows defender in the 29th minute and struck the opener with a glancing header which gave goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva no chance in a game monitored on digital satelite television (DStv) SuperSport channel 4.

The beauty of it all lay in the execution—difficult in normal circumstances—but the way he defied the acute angle to score with a diving header, was pure class.

The goal proved vital for the PSL champions who continued with their revival show.

And in an interview from South Africa yesterday, Gabadinho said he is slowly turning the corner.

“This was my second goal in three games and it will further boost my confidence,” he said.

Lehlohonolo Majoro scored the second goal through a penalty in the 40th minute.

Arrows came out with renewed purpose in the second half and were handed an opportunity to stage a come-back when they were awarded a penalty, but Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa failed to make use of the advantage as the spot-kick hit the woodwork on the 60th minute.

And when they were awarded another penalty in the 74th minute following a foul, Mzava confidently stepped up to reduce the deficit.

Following the win, Wits moved up four places to 10th in the 16-team league. They have 25 points from 21 matches while Arrows are 13th with 23 points from 21 matches.

Robin Ngalande’s Baroka FC were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United. Ngalande was introduced as a second half substitute in the 53rd minute. Baroka are eighth with 27 points from 21 matches.

Robert Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri Jnr’s Platinum Stars still anchor the log table with 16 points from 20 matches.

As we went to press yesterday, Atusaye Nyondo’s Bloemfontein Celtic were hosting Muhammad Sulumba’s Polokwane City. n

