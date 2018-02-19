



Jacaranda Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to improve reading culture among pupils in Blantyre by opening libraries in public schools.

The foundation’s executive director Luc Deschamps said this on Thursday during the official opening of Mr Luc’s Library at Bangwe Catholic Primary School in the city.

This is the ninth library under Jacaranda Outreach Programme with assistance from Shanghai American School teacher Helen Jin, Kyrn Oslon and Mary’s Meals.

Deschamps said the initiative complements goals of the National Reading Programme (NRP) of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“We want to provide pupils with access to quality books in a beautiful and joyful environment. These make them enjoy the process of learning to read and write, and improve their performances,” he said.

Bangwe Catholic Primary School head teacher Rhoda Jimu expressed gratitude towards the gesture. She appealed for construction of classrooms to accommodate pupils learning under trees at the school.

“The library will intensify pupils’ reading practicals and we hope for excellent performance during Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE). The school enrolment (5600 pupils) needs 54 classrooms for every pupil to learn in a conducive environment, but we have 23 rooms only,” she said.

In an interview, Jin, who funded the refurbishing of the library, said books expose pupils to new ideas that will inspire them to live their dreams.

The foundation has painted the library room, brought in shelves and reading books at the school. n

