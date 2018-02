Former deputy Speaker and New Rainbow Coalition (Narc) president Loveness Gondwe, who competed against former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and others in the 2009 polls has joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Gondwe was welcomed…

