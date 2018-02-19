New Rainbow Coalition (Narc) president Loveness Gondwe has joined the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), faceofmalawi can reveal.



Gondwe who also served in the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) under late Chakufwa Chihana was welcomed in the party together with Mama Chenda Mkandawire over the weekend at a rally held in Euthini in Mzimba.



MCP Deputy Party Publicity Secretary, Reverend Maurice Munthali has confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.



Gondwe made headlines during the first term of late Bingu wa Mutharika by giving him tough time in Parliament.