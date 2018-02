Three decades after he embarked on the crusade, Malawian music icon Lucius Banda is unrelenting and unwavering in his criticism of public looting, social injustice and political abuse as he demonstrates in his new album…

The post Lucius Banda continues war against Malawi corruption in Crimes: Album starts selling online appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link