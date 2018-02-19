Police in Blantyre on Sunday evening arrested a 39 year old man for cutting down an electricity pole.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the suspect Focus Billiati who is a resident of Manase township in Blantyre, at around 7pm, was found felling the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi ( Escom) pole at Sunny Side in the city.

Sub Inspector Nkhwazi said well wishers tipped the Police about the incident and the law enforcers rushed to the scene.

When the Police arrived at the scene, Billiati whose accomplice managed to escape was found with a bow-saw and panga knife which the two were using to cut the pole.

He was later taken to police where he is being held.

He is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of tampering with electricity apparatus (pole) contrary to section 45 as read with section 46 of the Electricity Act.

Focus Billiat hails from Ndelemasi village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mabuka in Mulanje district.