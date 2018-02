Former football player Mario Antoine has started to chronicle Malawi’s football history starting Thursday, February 15 through a column to be featured every Thursday on Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website -http:www.fam.mw called ‘Throw Back Thursday with Mario’. His first…

The post Mario to chronicle Malawi football history on FA website appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link