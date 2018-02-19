Be Forward Wanderers are taking no chances on reinforcing discipline on its players.

News Malawi24 has is that the TNM Super league champions have suspended right back Stanley Sanudi for their CAF Champions league second leg encounter against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) AS Vita Club slated for this Wednesday at the Bingu national stadium in Lilongwe.

The suspension is also likely to be extended, according to varying reports.

Sanudi conquered the social media last week in a short length video in which he was flashing a big bundle of bank notes.

He was in the background claiming to say their 0-4 loss in Kinshasa in the first leg was not the only news but that he had made a lot of Monet out of the match.

The Nomads leadership initially described the conduct as demeaning to the club claiming it was financially struggling and that the player’s conduct meant otherwise.

Sanudi has received incessant criticism over the conduct while other claim the defender was ‘only living his life’.

Sanudi has over years remained in the starting eleven for the Lali Lubani side and his impressive form earned him a cut to the Malawi national football team where he is also a regular.

The Nomads have a daunting task as they are eyeing to clear out a 4 goal deficit to progress to the next level.

The other club from Malawi in the CAF Championshi League is Masters Security who also

had a bad outing having lost 0-5 away at Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

They play this Tuesday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.