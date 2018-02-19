The late Morgan Tsvangirai`s mother is reportedly to have boycotted the memorial service of her son following earlier threats that she would not attend the service if her son`s wife and MDC-T acting president will be present.

Tsvangirai`s mother Lydia Zvaipa had declared that she did not want to see Nelson Chamisa who is the acting MDC-T president and her son`s wife Elizabeth Macheka while threatening to commit suicide if the two attend the ceremony.

In the midst of yesterday`s service which was held at Mabelreign Methodist Fellowship Church in Harare, the master of ceremonies called on Zvaipa to give a speech, but a family member said she was not present, according to NewsDay.

A family spokesperson who spoke with local reporters on condition of anonymity, said Tsvangirai`s mother failed to show up for the service due to logistical problems.

“The driver, who was supposed to pick her up, did not pitch up,” the relative said.

The MDC-T party officials are reportedly to have not known anything about Zvaipa`s non-attendance.

There have been reports of bad blood between Tsvangirai’s family on one hand and Macheka and Chamisa on the other.

Macheka was reportedly, at some stage, barred from visiting the stricken Tsvangirai at his bedside.

Among a slew of allegations, Macheka and Chamisa are alleged to have teamed up to launch an audacious power grab at MDC-T.