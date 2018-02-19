President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday led Malawians from all walks of life in paying last respect to departed Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of the Diocese of Dedza.

Bishop Kanyama died of high blood pressure on Saturday in Mchinji district when he went to see his mother.

According to the statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter signed by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara, Mutharika will arrive at St. Joseph Demonstration Primary School where the funeral service will be held at 10am.

The body of late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama will be taken from Likuni Mission Hospital Mortuary at 10:30 AM Tuesday.

Kanyama was born on December 25, 1962. His father came from Kanyama village in the area of Chief Kasumbu, in Dedza district while his mother from Kapiri in Mchinji.

He completed his philosophy studies at Kachebere Major Seminary in 1986 before going to St. Peters Theology Seminary.

In 1992 he went to Rome where obtained a doctorate degree in Philosophy. He was ordained bishop of Dedza Diocese on October 6, 2007 at Bembeke Cathedral.