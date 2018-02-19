Lilongwe based artist, Prince One has released visuals for his project ‘Waine’ shot and directed by Ghetto Figure.

The video has been well received and is making rounds on the country’s television stations.

For three months, the video was shot in Lilongwe starting in the ghetto Area 25A, ending up at College campus inside woodlot.

In an interview Prince says “It’s a ghetto thing, a ghetto story so we just wanted it to be done there in a simple, interesting way.”

Prince says he has two more video projects in the pipeline “Love is beautiful and Udzaleka litigation?”

“Before i can go for the full album.Fans have listened to my songs but now i wanted my them to watch” he says.

The artist, who also works in the capital says his time is constricted during to work schedule “Its like am always busy at work but in my free time i go for recordings”.

Watch Prince “Waine”:

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :