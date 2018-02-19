



Malawi’s ambassadors in the Caf Champions League, Be Forward Wanderers, have cracked the whip on right-back Stanley Sanudi for posting a video in which he flashed K1,000 and K2,000 banknotes.

Sanudi has been slapped with an indefinite suspension pending hearing.

This means the Flames defender has been ruled out of Wednesday’s second leg match against Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) AS Vita at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

Sanudi courted controversy following the clip that went viral on social media, in which he boasts about possessing the banknotes, calling them change from the DRC trip.

Wanderers lost the first leg match 4-0.

The player’s action was viewed as a mockery to the Nomads’ Caf Champions League campaign as the team has been in dire straits looking for sponsorship to compete in the continental showpiece.

Sources said Sanudi was sent back from training on Friday after some members of the technical panel felt that the player was becoming unruly.

“He had behaved as if he was not being mentored by legends like Jack Chamangwana and Yasin Osman who have played football on the big stage,” said the source.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, confirmed that Sanudi would not feature in Wednesday’s tie set for BNS as his case was awaiting a disciplinary hearing.

“Stanley will not be part of the squad because he has been suspended on disciplinary grounds. However, I cannot comment further because it is a disciplinary issue. I can only stress that Wanderers does not condone indiscipline,” Madeira said.

Sanudi’s phone could not be reached for a comment, but he is on record to have issued an apology to Wanderers and the entire soccer fraternity for his showing off.

However, the player and some senior figures at Wanderers have also been posting video clips on social media highlighting Nomads’ participation in the continental competition.

The former Azam Tigers defender is considered one of the best players in the country because of his ability to defend and attack.

Wanderers need to win 5-0 to boot out Vita and reach the next round.

In another international assignment, Masters Security are set to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in the Caf Confederation Cup tomorrow at BNS.





Source link