Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander Griffin Supuni Phiri has called for proper management of MDF teams playing in the Super League.

Speaking to the media at the MDF awards gala at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Friday, Phiri said the teams should be properly managed and the MDF will make sure that all teams are fully financed.

“I want proper management of these teams and as headquarters we are going to make sure that they are adequately financed and resourced so that they have whatever they want to participate and compete in different competitions,” Supuni Phiri said.

Phiri further said all MDF teams are boosting the country’s development in terms of sports.

Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) from Salima, Red Lions from Zomba, Lilongwe based Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks from Mzuzu are the teams carrying the MDF flag in the elite league.

The remarks of the commander have put to rest rumours that the MDF was planning to reduce the number of MDF teams participating in the top flight.

During the awards ceremony, Red Lions and Flames defending midfielder Chikoti Chirwa was named the best athlete of 2017.

The hardworking defending midfielder who is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for peace keeping mission, produced strong performances to help Red Lions survive relegation in 2017 season and his form resulted into a debut Flames call up.