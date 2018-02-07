It’s still Valentine’s season. The day may be over, but the spirit remains for a few more days. Usually, the season is one to show love and be with those that matter, but more than that, it’s also a time for sober reflections so you know where you truly stand in your relationship.

If you haven’t done that, you should, and if you’re in doubt after, here are a few signs to look out for as you do so.

YOU’RE ALWAYS THERE FOR THEM, BUT THE SAME CANNOT BE SAID ABOUT THEM

You support them every way you can as a loving partner, and you give in 100%, yet, when it’s time for them to do the same, they cannot.

Instead, they come up with excuses as to why they can’t. That is not healthy, and it suggests more negativity than not.

THEY’RE COMPLETELY A PART OF YOUR LIFE, BUT YOU’RE NOT A PART OF THEIRS

Every smooth and happy relationship allows both partners to know themselves inside-out, and familiarise with friends and family.

If you’ve done this for your partner and they’re finding it difficult to replicate the same, it’s not a good thing.

YOU’RE NOT COMPLETELY YOURSELF AROUND THEM

You’re on constant guard in their presence, making sure every act or word you say is right, otherwise they’ll get turned off when your actions or words don’t please them.

In short, when in their company, you’re a person other than your true self. And this exhausts you because it makes you feel uncomfortable to pretend you’re someone that you’re not. Feeling discomfort in the presence of someone who is supposed to accept you as you are is definitely ironic.

YOU APOLOGISE MORE OFTEN THAN NORMAL

Apologies are meant for actual wrongs, and not perceived wrongs. When you have to apologise to your partner every time and at the slightest instance, something about that relationship is off.

THEY GIVE YOU THE IMPRESSION THAT YOUR RELATIONSHIP IS AN OBLIGATION

You always find the initiative of keeping your romance alive. Whenever you ask them to do their part, they’ll feel as if they’re obliged to do something and not because they truly love you. They’ll give you the freedom to do the entire plan and the execution, while they just go along as if they can’t do anything about it.

Source:Online