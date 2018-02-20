



Sunday’s fundraising match between TNM Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mangochi Select sat Mangochi Stadium grossed K8 million with organisers Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) getting K3.3 million net.

According to SRFA chairperson Raphael Humba, other stakeholders Bullets, Mangochi Select, the Police, an outsourcing company, ground owners, referees and supervisors shared K4.7 million.

SRFA arranged the game to raise funds for their administrative activities such as paying the referees and travels in the Masters Security SRFA League.

“We targeted to have a net of K5 million from this match. All the same, we are happy to have raised at least three-quarter of the required sum, considering that this is the first time we organised such a fundraiser,” he said.

“Although we have K10.5 million sponsorship from Masters Security, we need more of such fundraisers to meet our K18 million annual budget. There is no way we can only rely on our sponsors to pay our referees. We thank all the stakeholders for the support.”

Humba added that they will organise more fundraising activities, including soccer matches, dinner dance and live shows before the start of the new season.

During the match, Bullets triumphed 3-1 courtesy of goals from Mike Mkwate, Bright Munthali and Patrick Phiri. Mangochi Select, which drew 1-1 with Super League Champions Be Forward Wanderer a few weeks ago, scored their consolation goal through Julius Chitambi.

Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji yesterday said they did not benefit much from the game as what was important to them was to interact with their Mangochi supporters.

“Of course, Mangochi gave us a good game but, to us, this was part of our 20-day tour of interacting with our supporters nationwide,” he said.

The post BB, Mangochi match grosses K8m appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link