A businessman was found dead at Sani Trading Centre in Nkhotakota district on Saturday.

Community members believe the businessman was killed by criminals who wanted to steal money from him.

The businessman who was commonly known as Bweka was killed while coming from Lilongwe where he went to sell usipa.

In an interview with Malawi24, a person who resides near the place said people were shocked on Saturday morning to find Bweka dead.

Bweka hailed from Chimundi village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Late last year, an unknown man was also found hanging from a tree near the same place.

People in the area are suspecting that thugs are behind such acts which are causing fear in the community.

The community members have since asked police to tighten security as the area receives a lot of tourists.