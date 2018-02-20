The country’s vice President Saulos Chilima this morning led thousands of people in paying their last respect to late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama at a Holy Mass held at Likuni Parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.



The mass was presided over by His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka and Archbishop Tarcizious Ziyaye of Lilongwe Diocese.



The mass was also graced by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, former Vice President Khumbo Kachale and Cabinet Ministers.



From Likuni Parish, the remains of late Emmanuel Kanyama will be taken to Dedza.



