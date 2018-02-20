Access to potable water is a right for every person but this is a challenge for inmates at Mulanje Prison who cannot leave their prison cells to look for water when taps run dry.

Prisoners in Mulanje endure the sad really of having no water when water from utility body stops flowing.

But this is to be history soon as the Community of Saint Egidio has been slated to solve the challenge that has been faced for decades at the prison.

The community has planned to install two 5000 litre tanks at the prison to ensure clean water is available for use to the inmates.

Speaking at the launch of the project on Monday in Mulanje district, responsible person from Community of Saint Egidio Bruce Tambwali said the project will help the prison to have clean water every time.

“We came last year to visit the prisoners and among the problems that we noted was lack of water when taps run dry, so we pleaded with our fellow communities in Italy to help us with funds and they managed to respond positively to that,” said Tambwali.

He added that the project is also to witness rehabilitation works at the prison.

“Apart from installing the tanks, we are going to rehabilitate the prison, we are to make sure that pipes for water system are replaced, in bathrooms and toilets,” added Tambwali.

Station Officer for Mulanje Prison Superintendent Charles Nyangu has since applauded the Community of Saint Egidio for the project.

Nyangu described the project as “timely” to the needs of the inmates at the prison.

The constructor for the project Adoor Construction from Blantyre has since assured the community of quality work.

Adoor Construction Managing Director Peter Kapeni disclosed that the project is to be completed within one month.

The project is expected to cost Saint Egidio Community an amount of K18.6 million.