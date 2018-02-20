Proverbs 20:14 “A poor thing, a poor thing, says he who is giving money for goods: but when he has gone on his way, then he makes clear his pride in what he has got.(BBE)”

The scripture above talks about a buyer who pretends as if he is buying a poor merchandise. Who finds fault in what he is buying in order to over bargain and give the seller a very little amount.

However when they go away they boast that they have bought a very good thing at lower price.

That is equivalent to stealing. When you negotiate for any merchandise, negotiate fairy. Don’t point out to issues that are not genuine in order to buy at so low an amount.

ISV version puts it this way.Pro 20:14 “This is bad, bad,” says whoever is buying— but then he brags as he walks away after the sale.” This means the buyer is calling bad something that they know is good.

Isaiah warns us. Isaiah 5:20 “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.”

So learn to appreciate the sellers products. Call good that which is good and don’t pretend that it’s bad in order to over bargain. You are a king and don’t behave as a beggar.

Confession

I am a king and will never call good product bad, in order to over bargain. In Jesus name. Amen

Be born again.

