The family of Linda Gasa says it hopes courts in Malawi will bring its 7-year quest for justice to an end during the trial of murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya.

The family was reacting to news that Chanthunya will be extradited to Malawi to face charges over the murder of Gasa.

Chanthunya fled to South Africa after his girlfriend Gasa was found buried under a concrete bathtub at his cottage in Mangochi in 2010.

Since his arrest, Chanthunya has been challenging the decision by South African authorities to extradite him to Malawi.

Through North Gauteng High Court at Mafikeng in South Africa, Chanthunya earlier appealed against his deportation saying he would face capital punishment once surrendered to Malawi.

But on Monday, the murder suspect withdrew his request for review of his extradition and the High Court in South Africa also found him extraditable.

Commenting on the issue, one of Gasa’s relatives Norman Gasa said they hope Chanthunya will face justice in Malawi.

“It has been a long painful road to get this fugitive to face his day in court. As a family we trust that the courts in Malawi will finally bring our quest for justice for Linda to the end she is deserving of.

“The pain of losing a daughter never goes away. We believe this final leg of the journey will bring a close to one chapter and allow our daughter to get the peace she deserves,” Norman said.

He said the family is thankful to the people of Malawi for their continued support in ensuring justice is done and added that they will be travelling to Malawi soon.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice in Malawi says the process to extradite Chanthunya is underway and it will involve Interpol.