



Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya claims that he passed trials at South Africa second-tier league side Highlands Park and he is just waiting for the two clubs to agree on terms.

The Flames’ right-back made the statement yesterday when asked about the outcome of his two-week trials.

“I made the grade and I will be returning to South Africa any time soon. I am just waiting for Highlands and Bullets to agree on the transfer fee,” said Gabeya, who returned home last week and has joined Bullets on its 20-day nationwide tour.

But Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya yesterday said they are yet to get an official stand from the South African club, as regards the results of the trials.

He has since disclosed that Bullets will register Gabeya for the TNM Super League if Highlands fails to officially inform them by Friday this week.

“We have been sending Highlands several reminders so that they give us their official stand upon the expiry of the trials some weeks ago but there is no reply up to now. I talked to the club’s chairperson, who said they are also waiting to hear from their technical team,” Haiya said.

“But if we do not receive any official communication from them by this Friday, we will register Gabeya for the domestic league. We could not be pushing for the results had the player not reached the final level of the trials.”

According to Haiya, they are facing similar challenges in a possible move for another defender Emmanuel Zoya to Zambian Super Division outfit Red Arrows.

