



On a night love was in the air, a downpour dampened the ground—but not the hearts of the lovebirds in the Eden of joy.

That Garden of Eden was the HS Winehouse on Wednesday February14 where couples re-enacted Adam and Eve—inseparably sitting or standing in pairs before the envious glare of the single ladies and gentlemen.

As the rain grew in intensity, so were the lovers who kept pouring into the venue. And just as the rain water run outside, wine flowed from glasses—gently down their throats—reinvigorating their love chemistry.

Away from the maddening crowds, the lovebirds wallowed in a sea of love songs that Piksy was dishing out heartily. In those songs the lovers saw themselves as two people of different backgrounds seeking oneness and happiness from the world’s strongest force—love.

The opening song Unamata set the tone for the night in which much was expected from the pairs and singles. The lyrics of the song goes Mtima wanga unawina, sindingampatse wina, unamata mata mata mata mtima wanga (I fell head over heels for you) reminded all about sweet memories of love at its beginning.

The song offered the lovers a rare moment to meditate on how their love journey began. As they say, love is at its highest point when it is beginning. This is the time when lovers yearn to spend more time together as their passion is to live and love.

Sadly, with most people, love wanes as time passes. This was not meant to be, according to Zondiwe Mbano’s poem Song of Nyavitima in which the persona says that love grows like tree branches which bear fruits.

So this song reminded lovers whose bond had begun waning to relive the journey they had taken. In other words, it was a time to renew their love contract by seeking inspiration from their humble beginnings.

After Piksy had done a couple of songs, he spoke, humorously as usual, to the love-stricken audience thus: “The following song is a dedication to all of you. I have just composed it today. It is titled Umakwana.

It is a song that buoyed the spirits of the ladies.

The message in the song was timely. If some lovers were shy to express gratitude to their loved ones, they would just dedicate the song to them.

On a day of exchanging gifts, words of appreciation would also do just good. As they say, appreciating your loved one is a secret to long love. It is natural for human beings to crave for recognition, even for the smallest things that they do.

Another song on the night that helped lovers come closer was Tachokera Kutali in which Piksy remind couples that they have passed through thick and thin to reach this far.

The song connotes that in love-life it is better to reflect on both good and bad times that lovers have gone through in order to avoid past mistakes in the future. And this was a fitting occasion to reflect the highs and lows experienced on a road of love.

At this juncture, the time was nearing mid-night. The tempest outside was not relenting but the mood inside remained cheerful. Waiters and waitresses served red wine to lovers as clusters of singles chattered in low tones and stealing envious glances at the couples.

Then Piksy performed one of his best songs, Wa CV, which had the single ladies sing along merrily as if telling the single men that their resumes were without blemish. It was a performance that reminded the men to start making moves for time was fleeting.

And weighing the excitement that now had greeted the song, Piksy stopped in mid-air and beckoned a certain Blessings from the crowds to back him up with a soprano.

It was a collaboration that transcended the expectations of all. Every time Blessings’ turn came, the crowds erupted into frenzied choruses, enjoying every moment of it. And it was him, who had silenced the merry ladies of Blantyre.

Wa CV was not just beautifully sung but also offered few lessons to young men who were impatient to get a wife. Getting married is not something to rush for as William Shakespeare writes in Romeo and Juliet that doing things in a rush always brings disastrous results.

“Wisely and slow, they stumble that run fast,” warns Shakespeare.

In the end, Piksy bowed out of stage. The booming sounds of speakers hushed into silence. Couples in pairs and singles sauntered into the pouring rain.

It was a Valentine’s Day to remember. n

