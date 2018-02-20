United States pop star Madonna has said her Malawian adopted son is a future leader of Malawi.

Madonna said this on Twitter as she praised 12 year-old David.

“On President Day I celebrate the future president of Malawi, the warm heart of Africa, Banda,” Madonna said in a tweet.

David Banda is the first child the American pop star adopted from Malawi.

The 59 year old also has three other children adopted from Malawi namely Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere.

Presidents’ Day is an American holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February in America.

Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, it is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government.