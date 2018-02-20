Death has been announced of Malawi ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Necton Mhura, faceofmalawi can reveal.

This has been confirmed through a press statement released on Monday by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara made available to FOM’s reporter.

According to information at hand, Mhura died of cancer.

Late Ambassador Mhura, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 9th September, 2016.

Mr. Mhura was Malawi’s Ambassador to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Bahamas and Puerto Rico. Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as a legal practitioner.

Meanwhile funeral arrangements are still sketchy.