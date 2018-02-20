



Death has been announced of Malawi’s envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Necton Mhura. He died after a long battle with cancer, Malawian Watchdog has learnt.

Deputy Ambassador at the Permanent Mission of Malawi to the UN, Loti Dzonzi broke the news in the email addressed to Malawian community in New York/New Jersey via email.

Dzonzi disclosed that Ambassador Mhura was admitted to a New Jersey hospital on January 30, 2018 and died yesterday February 19, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. Eastern Standard time.

Ambassador Mhura took his post as Malawi’s Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the UN in August 2016. Prior to this posting, he was briefly Malawi envoy to the United States in Washington D.C.





